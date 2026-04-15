Four ships navigate to and from Iran amid U.S. blockade

Iranian media reported that on Wednesday, four vessels passed through waters near Iran, traveling to and from the country despite the U.S. blockade that went into effect on Tuesday. The vessels were the Greek-operated Agios Fanourios, the Chinese-operated Alicia and RHN, and the Iranian-flagged container ship Golbon, according to Iran’s semi-official Tasnim and Mehr news agencies.

MarineTraffic data showed the ships’ movements, indicating that three of the vessels entered Iranian waters, while the Golbon was outbound, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The Iranian container ship Golbon — sanctioned by the US Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) — “has continued operating near the Strait of Hormuz despite US threats and a US Navy blockade,” Tasnim said.

A US official said Wednesday that interdictions are not occurring in the Strait of Hormuz and are largely taking place in the Gulf of Oman.

US Central Command ( CENTCOM) has said the blockade covers Iranian ports in the Persian Gulf and Gulf of Oman, but not the strait itself, and that traffic unrelated to Iran may continue to transit.

CENTCOM also reported today in a post on X that “during the first 48 hours of the U.S. blockade on ships entering and exiting Iranian ports, no vessels have made it past U.S. forces.”

“Additionally, 9 vessels have complied with direction from U.S. forces to turn around and return toward an Iranian port or coastal area,” it added.