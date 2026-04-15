Musk confirms Tesla’s AI5 chip is ready

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Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced that the company's AI chip design team has finished the design of its AI5 self-driving chip, marking a significant milestone as it moves into the manufacturing phase.

“Congrats to the @Tesla_AI chip design team on taping out AI5! AI6, Dojo3 & other exciting chips in work,” Musk said in a post on X, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Musk also thanked Samsung Electronics (SSNLF) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSM) for their role in bringing the chip to production, calling AI5 “one of the most produced AI chips ever.”

Musk has earlier stated that AI5 chips are slated to enter high-volume production in 2027, aiming to replace the current AI4 chips in Tesla (TSLA) vehicles. Last month, the executive said Tesla could “tape out” its next-generation AI6 chip as early as December.Tesla (TSLA) signed a $16.5B deal with Samsung Electronics (SSNLF) last year to manufacture A16 chips in the U.S.

TSLA shares were up +0.66% premarket on Wednesday to $366.6.

News.Az