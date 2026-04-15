Microsoft ramps up AI efforts with 30,000 Nvidia GPUs

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Microsoft is now leasing a data center site in Norway that was originally associated with OpenAI's Stargate project.

The tech company will rent 30,000 graphics processing units from Nvidia at Nscale's 230-megawatt campus in Narvik, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

OpenAI had held early discussions for the same facility as part of its Stargate effort, but the parties did not reach a deal, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Separately, Microsoft said it intends to buy about 3,200 acres in Cheyenne, Wyoming, to expand its data center presence. The company has operated in the state for more than a decade. Microsoft added that it will work with Black Hills Energy to avoid raising electricity prices for residents and will directly pay for infrastructure upgrades. The tech firm also plans to minimize water use, create local jobs and boost the tax base.

Nscale chief executive Josh Payne said customer demand for AI infrastructure continues to pick up across markets. Microsoft executive Jon Tinter said the Narvik expansion helps ensure the company's customers have access to the capacity they need as demand grows in Europe. OpenAI earlier this month paused its Stargate U.K. data center, citing energy costs and regulatory hurdles.

News.Az