Georgia promotes study opportunities for foreigners

Georgia is among twenty countries participating in a three-day international educational fair with its debut "Study in Georgia” program in Dubai, United Arab Em

The program launched by the Georgian Ministry of Education and Science aims at making Georgia an international hub of education where young university entrants from different parts of the world can receive quality education in foreign languages away from their homes, according to agenda.ge.

Georgia’s Education Minister Axelandre Jejelava said the number of visitors of the fair was high. Eight universities displayed their programs. He said the educational fair helps attract more foreign students to Georgia.

Minister Jejelava said Georgia offers a wide range of subjects to foreigners, which makes the country a competitive player on the market.

Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili also praised Georgia’s potential in the region to attract foreign students.

During today’s Government Meeting he said by participating in the educational fair in Dubai, the country has a great opportunity to exchange information on its educational programs with foreign experts, international institutions and students.

News.Az

