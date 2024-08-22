Georgia to appoint new ambassador to Azerbaijan next year

Georgia will appoint a new ambassador to Azerbaijan next year, News.Az reports citing the Georgian Embassy in Baku.

According to the Georgian government’s decree, the current ambassador will conclude his diplomatic mission in Azerbaijan on January 1, 2025, due to the expiration of the rotation period.The current Ambassador, Zurab Pataradze, has been serving as the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Georgia to Azerbaijan since August 2018.

