Georgia to discuss prospects of reforming the army

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Georgian Defense Ministry will soon hold a series of reforms of the armed forces.

A corresponding order was made today by President Giorgi Margvelashvili to the National Security Council (NSC) of the country, according to Vestnik Kavkaza.

"The armed forces are not the only form of defense of the country. All the social and political institutions need to agree on how to defend the country. When the armed forces are supported by the whole society, their actions are effective and produce results. We begin a discussion on how the social and political resources can be combined with the armed forces into a single system, " Margvelashvili said.

News.Az

News.Az