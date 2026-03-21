Georgia woman charged with murder after pill

+ ↺ − 16 px

A 31-year-old woman, Alexia Moore, has been charged with murder after taking an abortion medication and giving birth to a premature infant who died within an hour, local police and court records show.

Moore, who already has two children, reportedly took misoprostol at home because she did not want another child. She was later admitted to Southeast Georgia Health System Camden Campus on December 30 with severe pain. The infant was born at 22 to 24 weeks gestation, according to media reports, and had major health issues. Police also noted that Moore had taken illegal oxycodone, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Georgia law bans nearly all abortions after six weeks. While other states have prosecuted abortion-related cases, murder charges against someone self-managing an abortion are rare.

Advocacy groups criticized the charge. Dana Sussman of Pregnancy Justice called it “cruel and unjust,” emphasizing that Georgia law does not consider self-managed abortion a criminal act.

The case comes amid broader U.S. legal battles over abortion medications, including federal rules allowing mail delivery of abortion drugs and state efforts to limit access.

News.Az