President Aliyev expresses condolences to Georgia

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President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has expressed his condolences to the people of Georgia following the passing of Ilia II, calling him “an outstanding religious figure of our time.”

In a letter to Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, Aliyev praised Ilia II for dedicating his life to peace, solidarity, and interfaith dialogue in the Caucasus, earning the respect of millions across national and religious lines, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

"We were deeply saddened to receive the news of the passing of His Holiness Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia Ilia II, an outstanding religious figure of our time.

His Holiness Ilia II devoted his entire life and efforts to noble deeds for the sake of his people and humanity. Through his initiatives aimed at establishing peace, security, solidarity, and interfaith understanding and dialogue among peoples in the Caucasus, His Holiness Ilia II became enshrined in the hearts of millions, regardless of their national or religious affiliation, earning deep respect and sympathy.

His Holiness Ilia II made significant contributions to the development and strengthening of the traditional ties of friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Georgia.

Sharing the grief of this profound loss, I extend my deepest condolences to you, the entire Georgian people, and the Georgian Orthodox Church, both personally and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan."

News.Az