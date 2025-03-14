Georgian FM meets with US Ambassador

+ ↺ − 16 px

Georgian Dream Foreign Minister Maka Botchorishvili met with U.S. Ambassador Robin Dunnigan on March 14, amid ongoing tensions between Georgia and its Western partners, as well as the intensified promotion of "deep state" and "Global War Party" conspiracy theories by GD.

This is the first meeting of the U.S. Ambassador with Botchorishvili since the October 26 elections and the latter's appointment.

In a released statement, the US Embassy in Georgia said that the Ambassador Dunnigan conveyed “President Trump and Secretary Rubio’s top priorities and steps that Georgia can take to demonstrate its seriousness about improving its relationship with the United States.”

The Georgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) had its own take on the meeting saying it reaffirmed the importance of the U.S.-Georgia partnership, describing it as rooted in “shared values and interests.” The statement emphasized the need for a “positive dynamic” in relations and expressed the ruling GD party’s readiness for cooperation.

“At the conclusion of the meeting, the parties expressed their readiness to actively work towards achieving progress in the strategic cooperation between the two countries,” the Foreign Ministry statement read.

Georgia’s relations with the United States and the European Union have significantly deteriorated. The GD government faces mounting domestic and international legitimacy challenges. President Salome Zurabishvili, the opposition, and civil society organizations refuse to recognize the current parliament, government, or the recently inaugurated president.

The meeting also came amid GD’s intensified anti-Western rhetoric, particularly through the doubling down on the “deep state” conspiracy theory. On March 13 Kobakhidze said that weakening the “deep state” is essential for ensuring regional peace. He accused unnamed Western actors of pressuring Georgia to join the war in Ukraine and attempting to manipulate the country through EU accession talks and CSOs. Papuashvili, in his remarks, suggested Georgia is merely defending itself against “deep state” that seeks to impose puppet governments abroad.

GD parliamentary majority leader Mamuka Mdinaradze stated that the ultimate test of whether the US has been able to defeat the “deep state”, will be the U.S.’ attitude towards and its mode of cooperation with Georgia.

The U.S. had imposed sanctions on several Georgian officials, including honorary chairman of GD party oligarch Bidzina Ivanishvili, MIA Minister Vakhtang Gomelauri, Special Tasks Department head Zviad Kharazishvili and Deputies Mirza Kezevadze and Mileri Lagazauri, as well as on members of the so-called “judicial clan.”

