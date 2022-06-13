Georgian PM: Tbilisi deserves EU candidate status more than Kyiv
Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said that the country refuses to concede to Ukraine the “queue” for the EU and more deserves the status of a candidate for EU membership, News.az reports citing jam news.
“If an open conflict is one of the criteria for obtaining a status, then we don’t want that. We demand a well-deserved status,” he said. According to Garibashvili, among the trio of contenders – Tbilisi, Chisinau, Kyiv – Georgia is “ten heads ahead in all directions”, and in many respects even ahead of some EU countries.