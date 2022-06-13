Georgian PM: Tbilisi deserves EU candidate status more than Kyiv

+ ↺ − 16 px

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said that the country refuses to concede to Ukraine the “queue” for the EU and more deserves the status of a candidate for EU membership, News.az reports citing jam news.

“If an open conflict is one of the criteria for obtaining a status, then we don’t want that. We demand a well-deserved status,” he said. According to Garibashvili, among the trio of contenders – Tbilisi, Chisinau, Kyiv – Georgia is “ten heads ahead in all directions”, and in many respects even ahead of some EU countries.

News.Az