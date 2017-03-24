Georgian wine awarded at ProWein 2017, Germany

+ ↺ − 16 px

Twenty-three Georgian wine companies are showcasing their goods at one of the world’s leading trade fairs for the wine and spirit industry – the ProWein Dusseld

The ProWein exhibition is regarded as one of the most prestigious events in the wine industry where wine companies can establish business relationships with international partners, find new importers and future partners and learn more about modern technologies and services in the industry.

Georgia was first represented at the ProWein Dusseldorf exhibition in 2000 by only five wine companies, while this time 23 Georgian wine companies took part at ProWein 2017.

At the exhibition, wine company Besini’s Presmium was awarded with the Gold prize as the "Best of show Georgia”.

News.Az

News.Az