Georgia’s interior minister visits site of Turkish plane crash

Georgia’s Interior Minister Gela Geladze has visited the site where a Turkish military cargo plane crashed on Tuesday.

He was accompanied by First Deputy Interior Minister Roni Meskhi, Kakheti Region Governor Giorgi Aladashvili, and other relevant Interior Ministry officials, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The crash occurred near the Azerbaijani border in the Signagi district of Georgia’s Kakheti Region on November 11.

