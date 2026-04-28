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German Bundestag delegation visits Shusha, Khankandi - PHOTOS

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German Bundestag delegation visits Shusha, Khankandi - PHOTOS
Photo: Nasimi Aghayev/X

A high-level cross-party delegation from the German Bundestag has visited Azerbaijan’s cities of Shusha and Khankandi, according to Azerbaijan’s ambassador to Germany, Nasimi Aghayev.

In a post on X, the diplomat described the trip as a “landmark visit,” noting that the group was led by members of the Bundestag’s German–South Caucasus Parliamentary Group, News.Az reports.

The delegation toured both cities during their visit, highlighting ongoing parliamentary engagement between Germany and Azerbaijan.

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No further official details about the agenda or outcomes of the visit have been released so far.

News about - German Bundestag delegation visits Shusha, Khankandi - PHOTOS

Photo: Nasimi Aghayev/X

News about - German Bundestag delegation visits Shusha, Khankandi - PHOTOS

Photo: Nasimi Aghayev/X


News.Az 

By Aysel Mammadzada

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