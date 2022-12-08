German chancellor believes risk of Russia using nuclear weapons has decreased
The risk of Russia using nuclear weapons in the war with Ukraine has lessened in response to international pressure, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in a new interview, News.az reports.
The remarks, published Thursday by Germany's Funke media group, were later posted by Scholz on Twitter.
He was responding to a question about whether the threat of nuclear escalation had been averted.
“For the time being, we have put a stop to it," Scholz said. For now, Russia has “stopped threatening to use nuclear weapons. In response to the international community marking a red line,” he continued.