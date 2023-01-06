German Chancellor Scholz calls Zelensky after announcing latest round of military aid

+ ↺ − 16 px

The German government will continue with its unwavering support for Ukraine in 2023, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a phone call Friday, a government spokesperson said, News.az reports citing CNN.

''In 2022, the German government provided bilateral support to Ukraine of more than €12 billion ($12.7 billion) and would continue this course in 2023,'' a statement from spokesperson Steffen Hebestreit said.

''The Chancellor reaffirmed the unbreakable solidarity with Ukraine in the face of the unleashed aggression of the Russian Federation,'' the statement continued.

Both political leaders ''exchanged views on the political, military and humanitarian situation in Ukraine,'' Hebestreit said.

The Ukrainian president briefed the German chancellor on the latest attacks carried out by the Russian military on critical infrastructure and ''thanked the German government for its decision to provide Ukraine with a Patriot anti-aircraft missile battery and Marder infantry fighting vehicles.''

The statement said that Scholz and Zelensky agreed to speak together again, ''also with a view to the Ukrainian proposals for a peace settlement, and to remain in close contact.''

Zelensky also posted about the exchange on Telegram, sharing an image of him talking on the phone.

News.Az