German court rejects ban on BMW, Mercedes gas cars

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Germany’s top court has rejected a legal attempt to force Mercedes-Benz Group and BMW to stop selling new combustion-engine cars by 2030.

The Federal Court of Justice of Germany upheld earlier rulings, dismissing lawsuits filed by environmental activists linked to Deutsche Umwelthilfe (DUH). The group argued that each automaker should be bound by a specific “carbon budget” limiting emissions, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

However, the court ruled that no such carbon budgets have been legally assigned to individual companies, undermining the legal basis of the case.

Both automakers welcomed the decision, saying it provides greater legal certainty for businesses operating in Germany. At the same time, they reiterated their commitment to sustainability and the transition toward cleaner mobility.

The ruling marks a setback for environmental campaigners seeking stricter legal limits on corporate emissions, while highlighting the ongoing debate over how responsibility for climate targets should be divided between governments and private companies.

News.Az