Auschwitz survivor who returned to Germany dies aged 101

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Auschwitz survivor Albrecht Weinberg, who spent much of his later life in Germany sharing his testimony about Nazi crimes, has died at the age of 101.

Weinberg passed away in Leer in northwestern Germany, weeks after celebrating his birthday and attending the premiere of a documentary about his life. Born in 1925, he survived imprisonment in several Nazi concentration camps, including Auschwitz, and lost most of his family during the Holocaust, News.Az reports, citing The Guardian.

After the war, he emigrated to the United States and remained there for decades before returning to Germany in his later years. Following his return, he became actively involved in Holocaust education, regularly speaking to students and public audiences about his experiences and warning against forgetting the past.

In his final years, Weinberg continued to reflect on the trauma he endured, saying that the memories of the camps stayed with him throughout his life. He also expressed concern about rising extremism and the importance of preserving historical memory for future generations.

German officials and public figures have paid tribute to his life and work, describing him as a key witness who dedicated himself to education and remembrance.

News.Az