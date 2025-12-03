German president in London for state visit

+ ↺ − 16 px

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife Elke Budenbender arrived in London on Wednesday morning for a state visit

The pair were greeted by Prince William and Kate Middleton, who then escorted them to Windsor Castle to see King Charles and Queen Camilla. After lunch with the royals, the pair will visit with Prime Minister Keir Starmer, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

It's the first visit by a German president in 27 years.

The intention of the state visit is to reinforce the Kensington Treaty, signed by both countries in July. It emphasized military and business cooperation and included plans for a direct rail link between them.

But Britain would also like help from Germany to curb illegal migration. The National Crime Agency has said equipment used to cross the English Channel has been stored in Germany, the BBC reported.

One anti-monarchy group protested the visit and said the police held them back and prevented them from displaying a banner, calling it a "disgraceful attack on free speech."

Thames Valley Police said they had "facilitated a peaceful protest" and officers had "asked them to step back to our designated protest area." It also said it stopped them from using a bullhorn when horses were around.

"Everyone has a right to protest, but if these demonstrations become disruptive or a threat to the public or animals in the procession, we will take appropriate action," the police said.

Later in the day, the president and his first lady plan to visit an English soccer team and Judith Kerr Primary School, which was named for a famous German-born author.

News.Az