German report warns flagship EU defense plan may be illegal

The confidential report, dated April 30, by the Bundestag’s legal analysts adds that the EU's €150 billion Security Action For Europe loans-for-weapons regulation may also deliver limited economic value, News.Az reports citing Politico.
“In the context of the establishment of SAFE, questions also arise concerning the compatibility of this instrument with the Union law prohibition on the use of EU funds for operational measures with military or defense implications,” the analysis states, referencing Article 41(2) of the Treaty on European Union.