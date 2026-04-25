Shooting championship among Azerbaijan servicemen wraps up

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The shooting championship among Azerbaijan Army servicemen, part of the 2026 training plan, has concluded.

At the closing ceremony, the memory of National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev and the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the Motherland was honored with a minute of silence. The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed, News.Az reports via the Defense Ministry.

Speakers at the closing ceremony emphasized that such competitions play a significant role in improving servicemen’s skills and proficiency in the use of standard-issue weapons.

It was noted that during the competition, servicemen successfully carried out tasks involving the engagement of targets at various distances using small arms.

According to the final results, servicemen who achieved the highest results in individual and team standings were awarded honorary certificates, cups, and medals on behalf of the Ministry of Defense leadership.

News.Az