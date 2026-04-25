Azerbaijan attends global transport forum in Bishkek

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Azerbaijan's delegation, headed by Javid Gurbanov, Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport, participated in the "Kyrgyzstan – Regional Hub: Connecting Continents" International Transport Forum in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

The Azerbaijani delegation also participated in the 9th Meeting of the Ministers of Transport of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), held on the margins of the forum, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Discussions focused on changes in international logistics chains, the growing importance of alternative transport routes, and advancing cooperation on the Middle Corridor (Trans-Caspian International Transport Route), highlighting its key role in ensuring sustainable and diversified regional transport connections.

The Azerbaijani delegation also held a meeting with Durmuş Ünüvar, Deputy Minister of Transport and Infrastructure of Türkiye, to explore cooperation opportunities.

News.Az