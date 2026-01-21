Germany arrests spy in Berlin for leaking intel to Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

German prosecutors have arrested a woman with both Ukrainian and German citizenship on suspicion of espionage on behalf of Russia.

The arrest took place in Berlin, where the suspect is accused of collecting sensitive information related to Ukraine, including data concerning Germany’s defense sector and drone production, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

According to Die Zeit, the suspect had reportedly been in contact with a Russian intelligence officer based at the Russian Embassy in Berlin since at least November 2023. Prosecutors allege that she assisted this individual in gaining access to political events under false identities to establish connections useful to Russian intelligence.

In a press release the Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office stated that the woman gathered background information about participants in high-level political gatherings and obtained details about drone production, weapons testing sites, and planned military deliveries to Ukraine.

She also allegedly approached former employees of Germany’s Ministry of Defense to acquire further insights.

Searches were conducted at her residence and at the homes of two additional suspects—both former members of the Bundeswehr (German armed forces). One of them is a retired staff officer, while the other left military service over 15 years ago.

These individuals are under investigation for potentially disclosing classified military information to the accused.

Separately, on January 21, German federal prosecutors announced the arrest of two men in Brandenburg—identified as Russian national Suren A. and German citizen Falko H.—on charges of supporting what authorities described as “foreign terrorist organizations,” namely the so-called Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics.

