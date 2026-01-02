Germany calls for major reform of UN Security Council

+ ↺ − 16 px

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul has called for "far-reaching reforms" of the United Nations' most powerful body, the UN Security Council (UNSC), citing frequent blockages within the chamber.

"The Security Council must reflect the world of the 21st century and not that of the immediate post-war period after 1945," Wadephul told dpa, reiterating Berlin's previous calls for change. "That is why we will work very hard to ensure that the global south in particular is given a much stronger role there," News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Germany is standing for election in June 2026 for a non-permanent seat on the Security Council for the 2027–28 term.

The council comprises 15 of the UN's 193 member states. Five nuclear powers and World War II victors are permanent members and hold veto power over any resolution that the UNSC votes on: the United States, China, Russia, the United Kingdom and France. The remaining 10 seats rotate among other member states every two years.

