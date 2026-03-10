California Republican quits party to become independent

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kevin Kiley announced he is leaving the Republican Party and registering as an independent, becoming the only independent member of the U.S. House of Representatives.

The move comes as Kiley faces a difficult reelection campaign following a redistricting plan in California backed by Governor Gavin Newsom. The shift also slightly narrows the already fragile Republican majority led by House Speaker Mike Johnson, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

Despite leaving the party, Kiley said he will continue to caucus with Republicans for the remainder of his term, mainly because committee assignments in the House are tied to party affiliation.

“I approach every vote with a mind toward how it will impact the people I represent,” Kiley told reporters, adding that he has officially changed his voter registration in California to “no party preference.”

The House currently operates with 218 Republicans and 214 Democrats, meaning Johnson’s leadership can afford very few defections on key votes.

Kiley has occasionally broken with Republicans during his time in Congress, including on legislation related to presidential tariff powers. He said his decision to become an independent reflects his approach to representing constituents rather than following strict party lines.

The California lawmaker has also introduced legislation aimed at banning mid-decade redistricting nationwide, arguing that growing partisan battles over electoral maps are harmful to democracy.

Kiley said he has not yet decided whether he would continue caucusing with Republicans if reelected later this year.

