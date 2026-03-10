Drone strikes in Haiti kill over 1,200 people

+ ↺ − 16 px

Explosive drone strikes used by Haitian security forces in anti-gang operations have killed more than 1,200 people, including dozens of civilians and children, according to a new report by Human Rights Watch.

The rights group said at least 43 adult civilians and 17 children were among those killed in the strikes, which have intensified in recent months. The attacks were carried out using quadcopter drones fitted with explosives, often in densely populated neighborhoods of Port-au-Prince, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Human Rights Watch said the operations have been supported by Vectus Global, a private military firm led by Erik Prince. According to U.S. officials, the company received a license from the U.S. State Department to export its services to Haiti.

Researchers documented 1,243 deaths and 738 injuries from drone strikes between March last year and January 21 of this year. Residents interviewed by the group said the drones often move between buildings and vehicles while operators track targets using live video feeds.

Human Rights Watch warned that the use of explosive drones in crowded urban areas could violate international law. Its Americas director, Juanita Goebertus, urged Haiti’s allies to halt cooperation with security forces until stronger safeguards are introduced.

The violence comes as gangs continue to expand their influence across the country despite international support for Haitian authorities. Armed groups have killed thousands of people, displaced more than one million residents, and severely damaged the country’s economy.

