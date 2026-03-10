Karl-Anthony Towns scares Knicks with knee injury - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Karl-Anthony Towns gave the New York Knicks a major injury scare during their game against the Los Angeles Clippers after appearing to hurt his right knee.

The star center was seen limping and grabbing his knee following a pair of drives to the basket. According to reporter Steve Popper, Towns struggled to move comfortably and eventually hobbled to the sideline during a timeout, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Despite the concerning moment, Towns returned to the court after a short break. However, the concern lingered as he continued to limp at times heading into halftime.

Before the injury scare, Towns had been dominant in the first half. The Knicks star scored 21 points on 8-of-10 shooting, including two three-pointers, and added four rebounds in 18 minutes.

At halftime, the Knicks trailed the Clippers 64–55, leaving questions about whether Towns would be able to play at full strength in the second half.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-media-max-width="560"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">KAT (21 first half) limps to locker room halftime with Knicks down 9 <a href="https://t.co/M1Rguh8nqa">pic.twitter.com/M1Rguh8nqa</a></p>— New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) <a href="https://twitter.com/NBA_NewYork/status/2031208792357032202?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 10, 2026</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

The Knicks are hoping the injury proves minor as Towns remains one of the team’s most important players during the NBA season.

News.Az