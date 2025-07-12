Germany mulls canceling F126 frigate construction plans

A spokesperson for the Federal Ministry of Defence of Germany confirmed that the Dutch shipyard Damen had announced delays in ship deliveries due to problems with the IT interfaces in the company’s own design and production software.

According to the publication, this has led, among other things, to extensive repair work at the German shipyards involved in the project.

Against this backdrop, CDU lawmakers have proposed halting the F126 program, citing chronic delays, lack of coordination among contractors, and rising costs.

Although the Federal Ministry of Defence apparently does not want to abandon the project at this stage, some politicians’ attitudes have reached a turning point. Bastian Ernst, a naval reporter for the German Bundestag Defence Committee from the CDU/CSU parliamentary group, considers the problems with the F126 shipbuilding program so serious that he is calling for its cancellation and a full review.

Lawmakers believe that funds and efforts would be better invested in more promising projects – in particular, the development of the F127 frigates, which are expected to be equipped with the advanced Aegis air defense system.

The F126 project is one of the largest shipbuilding contracts in the history of the Bundeswehr. It involves the construction of four next-generation multi-role frigates, with the option to order two more. The lead ship of the series was scheduled for delivery by 2028, but it is already clear that this deadline will be missed.

The contractor, Damen Shipyards, reported technical difficulties in transferring digital documentation, which has made it impossible to adhere to the planned schedule.

Militarnyi previously reported that in June 2024, the Federal Ministry of Defence of Germany had placed an order for two additional frigates of the F126 project.

The construction of the lead Sachsen-class frigate began on December 5, 2023, and the laying of the keel on June 3, 2024. According to the plan, the ship should become part of the German Navy in 2028 and replace the frigates of the Sachsen-class.