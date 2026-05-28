Germany orders 2,000 military trucks to face Russia threat

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Germany has placed a massive €1 billion ($1.2 billion) order for more than 2,000 military transport vehicles from defense giant Rheinmetall. The deal is part of a high-stakes rush by Berlin to aggressively modernize its armed forces, the Bundeswehr, in response to growing security anxieties sweeping across Europe.





Announced by Rheinmetall on Thursday, the contract secures an array of unprotected logistics trucks in 4x4, 6x6, and 8x8 configurations, with payload capacities ranging from 3.5 to 15 tons. Production and delivery are scheduled to kick off immediately through Rheinmetall MAN Military Vehicles, a joint venture with German commercial truck manufacturer MAN, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

The billion-euro purchase marks a major milestone for Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s administration, which is pushing to expand Germany's conventional military capabilities. Merz has been vocal about his goal to field "the strongest conventional army in the EU" and boost defense spending, specifically pointing to growing uncertainty over U.S. security commitments under President Donald Trump.

The urgency on the continent is palpable. Earlier this month, Germany’s top general, Carsten Breuer, issued a stark warning that Russia is aggressively rebuilding its armed forces and could pose a direct military threat to the West by 2029. According to Defense Ministry sources, the 2,000 new tactical vehicles will directly address the Bundeswehr’s longstanding weaknesses in logistics, allowing German troops to deploy rapidly and sustain heavy operations if a crisis erupts.

News.Az