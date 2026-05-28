UN rights chief warns of dangerous Russia-Ukraine escalation

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The United Nations high commissioner for human rights, Volker Türk, has issued a stark warning against the increasingly "dangerous escalation" of the war between Russia and Ukraine. Citing a horrifying surge in civilian deaths and recent threats from Moscow to intensify its bombardments, Türk strongly urged both nations to immediately halt the violence and return to the negotiating table to end the widespread suffering.





The UN's latest data highlights a grim reality on the ground. During the first four months of 2026, the number of civilians killed or injured in Ukraine spiked by 21% compared to the exact same period last year. Between January and April alone, the conflict claimed the lives of 815 civilians and left 4,174 others injured, with the vast majority of these casualties occurring within Ukrainian-controlled territory, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

Türk drew attention to several devastating, large-scale attacks that illustrate the growing disregard for non-combatants. Among them was a multi-story residential building in Kyiv that was struck on May 13–14, resulting in the deaths of 24 civilians and leaving dozens more wounded.

The UN rights chief also highlighted a major retaliatory strike by Ukrainian armed forces on May 21–22, which hit an educational complex and dormitory in the town of Starobilsk. According to local reports, that attack killed 21 people—including 18 women and multiple students—and injured 44 others. Türk noted that attacks by Ukrainian forces have also caused civilian deaths and injuries inside Russia's borders.

Adding to the urgency, the UN warned that the bloodshed could soon worsen, pointing out that Russian officials have publicly threatened to ramp up systemic missile and drone strikes across Kyiv in the coming days. Türk also strongly condemned recent deliberate attacks targeting humanitarian workers and emergency supplies.

Emphasizing that international humanitarian law binds both sides to take every feasible precaution to shield civilians, Türk reminded both nations that these rules are legal obligations carrying strict accountability, rather than mere suggestions. He has called for immediate, independent, and effective investigations into all civilian casualties on both sides of the front lines to hold those responsible fully accountable.

News.Az