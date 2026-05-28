Iran expects multiple-entry US visas for World Cup squad

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Iran’s Football Federation is calling on FIFA to guarantee the smooth and timely delivery of U.S. visas for its national squad ahead of the 2026 World Cup. Federation President Mehdi Taj emphasized that navigating the visa process remains a top priority to ensure players, coaches, and staff face zero travel disruption when the tournament kicks off in June.





The request comes amid a highly sensitive geopolitical backdrop. Following a refusal by Washington to host the Iranian team for the duration of the tournament, the squad shifted its official base camp from Tucson, Arizona, to Tijuana, Mexico. Consequently, the team will reside in Mexico and fly into the United States strictly on match days to play their three scheduled Group G games against New Zealand, Belgium, and Egypt, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

To make this unusual arrangement work, Taj stated that the federation expects FIFA to secure multiple-entry U.S. visas for the entire delegation. This will allow the athletes to freely travel back and forth across the border between their Mexican training camp and the American match venues.

Iran has already finalized and submitted its required delegation lists to football’s governing body. According to Taj, concerns over hostile hosting environments or potential friction with U.S. authorities have partially eased, noting that the American side has demonstrated cooperation regarding necessary logistical arrangements and the presence of Iranian citizens.

The squad, currently holding an intensive training camp in Antalya, Turkiye, recently traveled to the U.S. Embassy in Ankara to complete their formal visa applications. Vice President Mehdi Mohammad Nabi confirmed that the federation is simultaneously wrapping up Canadian visa procedures to clear all travel hurdles before the global tournament begins.

News.Az