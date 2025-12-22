Germany records over 1,000 suspicious drone flights this year, police say

+ ↺ − 16 px

Germany has registered more than 1,000 suspicious drone flights so far this year, Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) President Holger Muench said late Sunday, News.az reports, citing ABC News.

Speaking to the German newspaper Bild, Muench said the agency has been compiling a nationwide assessment since the beginning of the year, based on reports from federal, state and military authorities.

Military installations were the most affected, followed by airports and other critical infrastructure such as defense companies and port facilities, according to Muench.

In response to the growing concern, German authorities have intensified countermeasures. Officials on Wednesday inaugurated a Joint Drone Defense Center (GDAZ) in Berlin, designed to improve the detection and neutralization of illegal drones. The center is expected to begin operations in January.

Earlier this month, federal police also established a dedicated drone defense unit, which is set to expand to around 130 specialists. The unit will be deployed at airports, in the capital, and near sensitive sites nationwide, using artificial intelligence (AI)-supported jamming systems and automated interceptor drones.

News.Az