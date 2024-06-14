Germany says NATO’s European allies to increase their defence spending

+ ↺ − 16 px

NATO’s European allies will boost their military spending for a fair burden-sharing on both sides of the Atlantic, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said on Friday, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

Speaking to reporters during a ministerial meeting at the NATO headquarters, Pistorius said they will be focusing on preparations for the alliance’s upcoming summit in Washington, DC, next month.“Our common goal remains to ensure that NATO is in a position to defend every square centimetre of its territory, whenever this becomes necessary. We must have a strong deterrence, and for that, all members of the alliance make their contribution,” he said.Pistorius reaffirmed that Germany, Europe’s largest economy, will significantly increase its military spending this year, to meet the NATO goal of spending 2% of the nation's gross domestic product on defense.“I can say for Germany that we are doing our homework, you all know we are reaching the 2% target this year for the first time in more than two decades. Majority of the other European allies of NATO, about 20 of them, aim for and will reach the 2% target as well,” he said.“That is an important message to all NATO partners, but of course especially to our American ally. Europe is delivering, Europe is doing its share as part of our common responsibility,” Pistorius added.His remarks came as European capitals anxiously follow the US presidential election and fear that a second term for former President Donald Trump could negatively impact the NATO alliance.Trump had repeatedly criticized America’s European allies for not sharing the financial burden of NATO but shifting the burden onto American taxpayers and threatened to pull US troops out of Europe.

