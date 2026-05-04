Germany sees no NATO gap despite US troop reduction

+ ↺ − 16 px

Germany’s Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul has said he does not expect any gap in NATO’s deterrence capabilities in Europe, despite plans by the United States to reduce troop levels in Germany.

Speaking at a press conference in Athens, Wadephul said the move should be seen as a call for European countries to strengthen and accelerate the development of their own defense capabilities, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

“We must understand this as a renewed call to develop and deploy our own capabilities more quickly. There is absolutely no way around it,” he said.

He also stressed the importance of maintaining close dialogue with Washington to clarify which decisions have been finalized and where Berlin may still have room to influence outcomes.

The comments come amid broader discussions within NATO about burden-sharing and Europe’s role in maintaining collective security.

News.Az