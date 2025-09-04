Germany to finance a major expansion of Ukraine's air force

+ ↺ − 16 px

Germany is planning to fund a large-scale growth of Ukraine's air force, aiming to transform the country into a "porcupine" that would deter Russia from attacking.

Friedrich Merz, the German chancellor, will lay out specific plans on security guarantees at a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing on Thursday that will include a commitment to arm five new brigades, News.Az reports citing The Telegraph.

Berlin is offering to increase the capabilities of the Ukrainian air defences by 20 per cent each year, while also cooperating on Ukrainian-made cruise missile systems, a report in Der Spiegel claims.

The arming of five brigades would include 480 infantry vehicles supplied every year. Berlin has, however, not made any firm commitments on sending its own troops to Ukraine to monitor any future ceasefire.

Germany said the offer of support was contingent on the US providing a backstop security guarantee for Ukraine. European leaders will call Donald Trump today to relay the latest plans.

News.Az