Merz says a Putin-Zelensky meeting is clearly off the table

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated on Thursday that it was now "obvious" that the anticipated meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky would not take place, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Speaking beside French President Emmanuel Macron, Merz said their cabinets would talk about the Ukraine war "in light of the fact that there will obviously not be a meeting between President Zelensky and President Putin, unlike what was agreed between President Trump and President Putin last week when we were together in Washington".

