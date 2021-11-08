Germany’s COVID-19 infection rate hits record high

+ ↺ − 16 px

Germany’s coronavirus infection rate has risen to a record days after Health Minister Jens Spahn warned that a massive “pandemic of the unvaccinated” was gathering pace.

The seven-day incidence rate – the number of people per 100,000 to be infected over the last week – rose to 201.1 on Monday, higher than a previous record of 197.6 in December last year, figures from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases showed.

The institute said 15,513 new COVID-19 cases were reported over the past 24 hours – down from a record 37,120 on Friday, but figures are typically lower after the weekend.

Another 33 deaths were also recorded, bringing Germany’s overall death toll to 96,558.

Bavarian state premier Markus Soeder called for more decisive action in view of the new peak.

He told Deutschlandfunk radio that tests should be offered free of charge again, vaccination centers should be reactivated and said states and the federal government must coordinate their strategies.

Germany had abolished free testing to incentivize people to get shots, charging them instead 19 euros per test ($22).

News.Az

