Germany's health minister tests positive for coronavirus
- 21 Oct 2020 20:04
Germany's Health Minister Jens Spahn has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, his office announced on Wednesday.
Spahn took a test this afternoon after experiencing mild cold-like symptoms, and after receiving test results he placed himself in home quarantine, the Health Ministry said in a statement.
Earlier in the day, Spahn attended a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chancellor Angela Merkel.
