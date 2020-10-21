Germany's health minister tests positive for coronavirus

+ ↺ − 16 px

Germany's Health Minister Jens Spahn has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, his office announced on Wednesday.

Spahn took a test this afternoon after experiencing mild cold-like symptoms, and after receiving test results he placed himself in home quarantine, the Health Ministry said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, Spahn attended a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chancellor Angela Merkel.

News.Az

