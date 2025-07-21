Germany’s Merz slams EU plan for electric-only rental fleet mandates

+ ↺ − 16 px

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz criticized a reported European Union draft plan that would require car rental companies and large corporations to purchase only electric vehicles starting in 2030, News.az reports citing Investing.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Merz warned that such rigid specifications could contribute to destroying the automotive industry, which he described as one of Europe’s core industries.

"We must not allow it to be destroyed by focussing on technologies that might not be market-ready enough by a given date for one to rely exclusively on that single technology," Merz said.

The plan, first reported by German tabloid Bild Zeitung on Saturday, would affect corporate fleets that represent approximately 60% of new car sales, according to the publication, which cited anonymous EU sources.

Merz argued that the proposals "completely miss the point of the current joint needs we have in Europe" and stated that Germany opposes such strict mandates.

The Chancellor also emphasized that Europe needs to become more open, faster, and more dynamic, adding that he wants to help drive that change. He noted that Germany, which finances a quarter of the EU’s budget, has a right to help shape the bloc’s strategic direction.

News.Az