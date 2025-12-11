Germany’s PCK refinery unaffected by pipeline spill

+ ↺ − 16 px

Germany’s PCK refinery is operating normally despite a crude oil spill from a pipeline near Gramzow on Wednesday. The refinery, fed from the port of Rostock, reported no injuries and no danger to nearby residents.

PCK said it is drawing on internal stocks, with no impact on operations. Early estimates suggest about 200 cubic meters (7,000 cubic feet) of oil spilled over a 2-hectare (5-acre) area, while environmental damage to soil and water is being assessed. The incident likely occurred during planned preparations for a scheduled safety test, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

“There is currently no damage to the pipeline, so a restart can be planned and prepared in parallel,” a PCK spokesperson said.

PCK Schwedt, one of Germany’s largest refineries with an annual capacity of 11.5 million metric tons, has been held in trust by the German government since 2022 due to stakes in Russian oil giant Rosneft’s German subsidiaries.

News.Az