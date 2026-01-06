Glasgow subway suspended again as power outage continues

+ ↺ − 16 px

All services on the Glasgow Subway were suspended for a second consecutive day as a result of an ongoing power outage.

Subway operators confirmed at around 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday that services on both the inner and outer circle lines had been halted due to a power failure at the train depot, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The disruption prevented trains from entering the network, bringing the entire system to a standstill.

In a statement posted on X, subway management said: “Apologies all, due to a power failure at the depot we are unable to move trains into the system.”

“Currently both Inner and Outer Circles are suspended and no stations are open. We are working to restore power and get trains moving.

“Update to follow. Apologies for the inconvenience.”

A subsquent update at 7.00 am read: "Due to the power failure at the subway depot caused by frozen ice on the third rail, services are unable to run.

"Reciprocal arrangements with ScotRail are now in place so Subway Smartcard holders can travel between Partick and City Centre while services are suspended."

The closure comes after the subway was shut for over an hour due to a signalling fault on Monday.

Angry commuters have hit out at subway management on social media.

Ewan McQueen said on X: "Two days running I've had no option to bolt down from Hillhead to Partick for a train as your services weren't running.

"Simply not good enough."

Emma Sillars added: "This is ridiculous, two days running and will be out of pocket today to get another form of transport to work and no chance of a refund.

"Just seems to be problem after problem these days."

"You need to put replacement services on instead of leaving people stranded or out of pocket to get another form of transport," Pamela Kerr said.

"Third day lucky tomorrow," she added. "Shambolic."

