Global arms trade shrinks by 3.3% in 2019-2023

+ ↺ − 16 px

The volume of the international arms trade contracted by 3.3% between 2019 and 2023 compared to the preceding five-year period, according to a report released on Monday, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

However, during the same period, major arms imports into European countries increased by 94%, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute said in its report.

"There were overall decreases in arms transfers to all other regions, but states in Asia and Oceania and the Middle East continued to import arms in much larger volumes than those in Europe," the institute stated.

The report showed that the top three arms exporters were India, Saudi Arabia and Qatar, while Ukraine was the fourth largest one.

Ukraine's share of global arms imports rose by 6,633% in 2019-2023 versus the previous five-year period.

Pakistan, Japan, Egypt, Australia, South Korea and China were other top 10 importers in the five years.

US arms exports increased by 17% between 2014–18 and 2019–23, while Russian armaments exports fell by 53%.

The US share was 42% in the global arms exports in the last five years.

France has surpassed Russia as the world's second-largest arms supplier, with a 47% increase in arms exports over the last five years.

China, Germany, Italy, the UK, Spain, Israel and South Korea were other top 10 countries.

Meanwhile, Türkiye's share of the global arms export market increased from 0.7% to 1.6%, or 106%, making it the 11th largest supplier.

News.Az