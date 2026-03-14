Global Baku Forum panel explores AI, governance, and ethics

The panel was moderated by Sam Daws, Senior Advisor of the Oxford Martin AI Governance Initiative at University of Oxford, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Speakers at the session include Rashad Nabiyev, Minister of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan; Mari Kiviniemi, former Prime Minister of Finland; Milica Pejanovic-Durisic, former Minister of Defense of Montenegro; Silvana Koch-Mehrin, President and Founder of Women Political Leaders; Mehdi Jomaa, former Prime Minister of Tunisia; Egils Levits, former President of Latvia; Vladimir Norov, former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan and Asmitha Satyarthi, CEO, Satyarthi Movement for Global Compassion.