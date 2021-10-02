Global coronavirus deaths hit 5 million as Delta variant sweeps the world

+ ↺ − 16 px

Worldwide deaths related to COVID-19 surpassed 5 million on Friday, with unvaccinated people particularly exposed to the virulent Delta strain, Reuters reports.

The variant has exposed the wide disparities in vaccination rates between rich and poor nations, and the upshot of vaccine hesitancy in some western nations.

More than half of all global deaths reported on a seven-day average were in the United States, Russia, Brazil, Mexico and India.

While it took just over a year for the COVID-19 death toll to hit 2.5 million, the next 2.5 million deaths were recorded in just under eight months, according to a Reuters analysis.

An average of 8,000 deaths were reported daily across the world over the last week, or around five deaths every minute. However, the global death rate has been slowing in recent weeks.

There has been increasing focus in recent days on getting vaccines to poorer nations, where many people are yet to receive a first dose, even as their richer counterparts have begun giving booster shots.

News.Az