Global sea ice hits record low

Global sea ice hit a new record low in February, according to the European Union's Copernicus Climate Change Service. This data, which includes the extent of sea ice in both the Arctic and Antarctic, is based on records dating back to the late 1970s.

Previously, 2023 held the record low for global ice following decades of decline. Scientists blame an Arctic heat wave for the new record, which prevented the normal growth of ice in February, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Arctic sea ice reached its lowest monthly extent for February, at 8 below the historical average, Copernicus said. The Arctic had previously set a record low for minimum (summer) ice just last year in September.

According to NOAA, sea ice helps prevent further warming of the globe, and the loss of ice impacts natural ecosystems on land and below sea-level.

