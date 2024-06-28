Global watchdog adds Venezuela, Monaco to its dirty money ‘gray list’

+ ↺ − 16 px

Venezuela and Monaco have been added to a global watchdog’s “gray list” for not making enough progress to stem illicit financial flows, News.Az reports citing Bloomberg.

The Financial Action Task Force put the two countries on its list after a discussion and vote during the group’s plenary in Singapore, according to a statement on Friday.On a more positive note, the FATF congratulated Jamaica and Türkiye for their significant progress in implementing action plans to address previously identified weaknesses. As a result, these two nations have been removed from the gray list, no longer subject to the FATF's increased monitoring process.

News.Az