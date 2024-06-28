Global watchdog adds Venezuela, Monaco to its dirty money ‘gray list’
Venezuela and Monaco have been added to a global watchdog’s “gray list” for not making enough progress to stem illicit financial flows, News.Az reports citing Bloomberg.The Financial Action Task Force put the two countries on its list after a discussion and vote during the group’s plenary in Singapore, according to a statement on Friday.
On a more positive note, the FATF congratulated Jamaica and Türkiye for their significant progress in implementing action plans to address previously identified weaknesses. As a result, these two nations have been removed from the gray list, no longer subject to the FATF's increased monitoring process.