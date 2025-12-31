Gold and silver prices retreat as traders lock in gains

+ ↺ − 16 px

prices edged lower on Wednesday in the final trading day of 2025, but were set to end the year with gains of more than 60% as U.S. interest rate easing, central bank buying, and geopolitical risks fueled demand for bullion, News.Az reports, citing CNBC.

Spot gold was last down 0.3% at $4,327.45 an ounce by 05:17 ET (10:17 GMT), with many investors locking in profits after a powerful rally. U.S. Gold Futures slipped 1% to $4,340.10.

Gold hit a record high of $4,549.71/oz earlier in the week, and was set to end the year 64% higher -- its largest rise since 1979.

