Gold and silver prices retreat as traders lock in gains
Gold prices edged lower on Wednesday in the final trading day of 2025, but were set to end the year with gains of more than 60% as U.S. interest rate easing, central bank buying, and geopolitical risks fueled demand for bullion, News.Az reports, citing CNBC.
Spot gold was last down 0.3% at $4,327.45 an ounce by 05:17 ET (10:17 GMT), with many investors locking in profits after a powerful rally. U.S. Gold Futures slipped 1% to $4,340.10.
Gold hit a record high of $4,549.71/oz earlier in the week, and was set to end the year 64% higher -- its largest rise since 1979.