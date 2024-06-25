Gold investing gains sharply surge globally since late 2000s

+ ↺ − 16 px

The level of gains from investing in gold surged by a factor of eight since late 2000s, Japan’s Nikkei newspaper reports.

The rise in gains from investing in gold is above the increase in gains from investing in securities in the US market, the newspaper says. The latter indicator rose by a factor of six since late 2000s. Gains from investing in securities globally surged only twofold during the same period.Global inflation, financial situation worsening and the unstable geopolitical situation in the world results in weakening of dollar influence and in greater attractiveness of gold for long-term investments, the newspaper informs.

News.Az