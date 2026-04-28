Google begins construction on $15 billion AI hub in Visakhapatnam

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Work has officially commenced on a massive $15 billion artificial intelligence hub in Visakhapatnam (Vizag), marking Google’s largest investment in India to date and its single largest outside the United States.

The project, which was inaugurated today with a foundation stone laying ceremony by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, is designed to transform the coastal city into a global "data city center campus and a new international subsea gateway," News.Az reports, citing Deutsche Welle.

This infrastructure is intended to bolster India's digital backbone by connecting Visakhapatnam to several foreign nations through direct digital links. Developed in collaboration with partners such as AdaniConneX and Airtel, the hub aims to accelerate AI-driven transformation across the country and create numerous high-tech jobs in sectors like machine learning and cybersecurity.

News.Az