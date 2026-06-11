Honda recalls over 1M US vehicles over tyre kit defect

+ ↺ − 16 px

Honda Motor America has recalled more than one million vehicles in the United States over a defect in a tyre repair kit, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). The recall covers 1,049,883 vehicles after regulators identified a fault in the sealant bottle used in the emergency repair system.

The NHTSA said pressure can build up inside the faulty sealant bottle, potentially causing the cap to detach and become a projectile. The recall includes certain Honda Accord Hybrid, CR-V Fuel Cell EV and CR-V Hybrid models. Dealers will replace the tyre repair kit nozzle or sealant bottle free of charge, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

News.Az