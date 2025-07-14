Google confirms plans to merge Chrome OS and Android into one unified platform

Google has officially confirmed long-rumored plans to merge Chrome OS and Android into a single platform, marking a major shift in the company's software strategy.

Sameer Samat, president of the Android ecosystem at Google, casually revealed the news. "We’re going to be combining Chrome OS and Android into a single platform," he said, suggesting the move is designed to better understand and support modern laptop usage, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

This marks the first time a Google executive has publicly acknowledged the merger, which was first reported back in November 2024. While specifics remain limited, sources previously indicated that Chrome OS would be integrated into Android rather than forming an entirely new operating system.

The announcement follows the rollout of Android 16, which introduced several desktop-friendly features, including desktop mode, windowed multitasking, improved external display support, and better app scalability—clearly laying the groundwork for a unified experience.

While many users welcomed the idea, others expressed concerns about future Chromebook updates and hardware requirements. It remains to be seen how Google will address those issues, but the confirmation points to a major evolution in the company’s operating system ecosystem.

More details on the platform’s release timeline and functionality are expected in the coming months.

